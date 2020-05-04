Migrating Bird to Dallas: ‘Turn Off Your Dang Lights!’

Today is National Bird Day in the United States. If you didn’t know that, now you know it. Also: “Lights can be really confusing and distracting for migratory birds. Birds aren’t used to lights on the ground. They’re only used to lights up in the sky, like the moon and the stars.” Did you know that? Here’s a really simple, easy thing you can do to help billions of birds:

BIRDING WITH BEN, PART 3: Spring migration is underway, which means billions of birds are passing through DFW! Listen as senior director of conservation Ben Jones tells you all about it and some of the challenges these amazing birds face during their journey. pic.twitter.com/iibUjasDJN — dallaszoo (@DallasZoo) May 4, 2020