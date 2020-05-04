Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
This is a picture of a bird by Peter P. Othagoer

Nature

Migrating Bird to Dallas: ‘Turn Off Your Dang Lights!’

Spring migration is underway. You can do your part.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 4, 2020 12:47 pm

Today is National Bird Day in the United States. If you didn’t know that, now you know it. Also: “Lights can be really confusing and distracting for migratory birds. Birds aren’t used to lights on the ground. They’re only used to lights up in the sky, like the moon and the stars.” Did you know that? Here’s a really simple, easy thing you can do to help billions of birds:

