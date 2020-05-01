Many City of Dallas Tennis Facilities Open Today

In anticipation of the reopening of tennis facilities and golf courses today in accordance with Gov. Abbott’s directive, the City of Dallas came out with some very restrictive guidelines earlier in the week that were aimed at safety but weren’t particularly feasible. They included bans on private lessons, no doubles, and no merchandise. In consultation with several of the tennis pros, some of those restrictions have been relaxed.

As it stands, no more than four people are allowed in the pro shop or on a court at one time. So doubles, lessons, and drills are allowed, but be prepared to pay more for drills since numbers are limited. Players must stay 6 feet away from each other at all times, and restrooms are limited to one person at a time. Water and ice stations must be disabled, so you’ll need to bring your own. Some facilities are pivoting to accepting payment in advance over the phone to avoid the use of card reader machines.

Personally, I’m going to take a wait and see approach. I know enough about myself and my tennis fanatic friends to realize there is little chance that we would be able to stay 6 feet apart on a court. And I know, at least for my part, that after seven weeks of quarantine, there’s going to be plenty of heavy breathing.

I may play singles with my wife, or doubles with couple friends, if the chains are removed from the Stevens Park or Kidd Springs courts that are within walking distance. I’ll let my tennis elbow get a little more rest, and see how things progress over the next few weeks for the early adapters. And I’ll keep my fingers crossed that I’ll be able to get my team back together for the Dallas Tennis Association’s tentative Grand Slam Summer Series, which is intended to replace the canceled spring/summer leagues with a series of weekend events in June and July.

If you decide to hit the courts this week, let me know how it goes. Here’s the current plan for each of the city’s tennis centers:

Fair Oaks Tennis Center

The courts are not yet open to the public, but private lessons are available starting today.

Fretz Tennis Center

Fretz is open and back to regular business hours. Players can reserve courts for singles or doubles play and register for drills.

Kiest Tennis Center

Kiest Tennis Center, which is managed by the Dallas Tennis Association, is not yet open.

LB Houston Tennis Center

I wasn’t able to get a hold of the new manager, Matt Hanlin, but word is they are opening in some capacity today.

Samuell-Grand Tennis Center

The pro shop opens today with regular hours and newly resurfaced courts. They are offering private and semi-private lessons, as well as singles and doubles court reservations. Classes and drills will start next week.