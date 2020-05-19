Lucky Peterson, Rest in Power

Lucky Peterson died on Sunday. The news, announced via Facebook, came out of nowhere. Peterson was a veteran bluesman — he’d been playing for 50 years — but he was still only 55. The cause of death is unknown, or at least it is to the public. There are plenty of entry points to Peterson’s career; this obituary has a good rundown of the trailheads from which to explore further.

But if you want, perhaps, something that is a bit more ephemeral, a mood rather than a Spotify playlist, check out “Tucker’s Blues,” the story Sanderia Faye wrote for our first collection of microfiction in 2017. It’s the first thing that popped into my head when I heard the news.