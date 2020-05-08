Leading Off (5/8/2020)

Dallas County Now Has 5,000 Cases of Coronavirus. Yesterday brought us another 251 positive diagnoses, jumping our total to 5,120. We’ve had more than 230 cases each of the last five days. When you zoom out, that’s in line with what we’re seeing nationally—so long as you remove the flattened curve of New York City. We even get a shout-out in that New York Times article I just linked: “Dallas County in Texas has been adding about 100 more cases a day than it was a month ago, and the counties that include Boston and Indianapolis have also reported higher numbers.” Folks, this ain’t over. Don’t let your guard down just because you’re allowed to take mom to brunch.

Dallas Salon Owner Let Out of Jail. Shelly Luther violated a court order that barred her from reopening her North Dallas salon. She then drove up to Frisco and ripped the citation she received from an officer in front of a crowd. The Texas Supreme Court ordered her release. The two Laredo women who were arrested for providing cosmetic services from their homes had to post bail to get out three weeks ago. Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order barring arrest of anyone who violates a coronavirus order now applies to them. It just took all this noise from Luther for us to hear about them outside of Laredo.

Meanwhile, April Brought 20.5 Million Lost Jobs. That’s the worst month of jobs numbers since 1948 when we started tracking this. That amounts to 14 percent of all jobs in the country, doubling the rate for the whole Great Recession.

Expect Storms This Morning. We’re under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 a.m. Risks include penny-sized hail and 50 mph winds. Stay safe in there, folks.

