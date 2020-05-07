Leading Off (5/7/20)

Dallas Anticipates $24 Million Budget Shortfall Due to Lost Sales Tax Revenue. Yesterday’s budget briefing to Dallas City Council also anticipated a 42 percent drop in event and convention revenue and a 25 percent drop in airline revenue. The city did receive $234 million through the CARES Act in April, but at the moment it must be specifically earmarked for the city’s COVID-19 response. A bill proposed in Congress this week, however, seeks to allow cities more flexibility in how than money is used.

Dallas County Reports 246 New Coronavirus Cases and 2 New Deaths. As of Tuesday, Mayor Eric Johnson reports that about 61 percent of hospitals are in use. County officials say that 85 percent of those hospitalized are critical infrastructure workers, such as first responders, medical employees, and grocery and restaurant employees.

Dallas Blogger Takes Photos of Parked Planes. Andy Luten, a financial software consultant, drove to a half-dozen airports to take aerial photos by helicopter. They are stunning.

Jason Witten’s Westlake Home Is for Sale. Witten’s leaving Dallas for Las Vegas to join the Raiders. So if you’ve been feeling cramped sheltering in place in your current quarters, check out this nearly 9,000-square-foot, $4.7 million property. It has a sweet game room, pool, separate guest house, and quite the dramatic bathtub.