Leading Off (5/6/20)

COVID-19 Updates: Mounting death toll concentrated at assisted-living facilities. As public officials clash over openings and distancing, how are we supposed to use coronavirus predictions? Dallas salon owner who reopened early is jailed (if only she waited a week). And are we social distancing properly?

North Texas Giving Day Raises $20.7 Million: And some 9,400 people donated 300,000 volunteer hours. In the midst of great social and economic uncertainty, that’s an impressive haul. Pat yourself on the back, Dallas.

AT&T’s Downtown Redo Grand Opening Delayed: AT&T’s “Discovery District,” a $100 million super face-lift of the streets and public space around the corporation’s headquarters, has been three years in the works. It was set to open this month, but it’s opening has been delayed indefinitely. Could have seen this coming–it’s not exaclty the best time to unveil a new public gathering place with lots of retail and restaurant space.