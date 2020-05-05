Leading Off (5/5/20)

Today Is North Texas Giving Day Now. If you can, give some money to people who need it. You can pick a nonprofit or let CFT do it for you. Here’s the website. Here’s what it’s all about. We’ve already eclipsed $5 million. Keep going, people! (Oh, and here’s a thank-you video that will make you cry.)

Rona Cases Are Up. Yesterday we added 237 new cases, our biggest day yet. The orders have changed, but the science that will keep us safe has not.

Cop Arrested for DWI. Sr. Cpl. Sean Paul Mock was actually on duty when he got busted for driving drunk. Quite an accomplishment.

Blue Angels Fly Over North Texas Tomorrow. It’s a salute to healthcare workers. It’ll start at 11, and here’s the flight plan.