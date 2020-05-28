Leading Off (5/28/20)

Police Make Arrests in Preston Hollow Murder of Leslie Baker. The hospital PR executive was shot and killed in the driveway of her home on Memorial Day. The names of the suspects have not been released, but they appear to have been involved in a subsequent carjacking at gunpoint.

Voter Approval Needed for Dallas to Raise Property Taxes. The city is looking at a potential revenue shortfall of $73 million to $134 million in the upcoming year. Although Texas state law limits annual property tax increases to 3.5 percent per year without voter approval, there’s an exception in the event of a disaster declaration issued at the state or federal level. We have both. But based on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on residents’ income levels, council members voted down a resolution yesterday to raise the maximum increase to 8 percent. So it’s up to voters now.

Plan for Soccer Fields Under I-345 delayed. City council will look at the proposal again in August.

City’s First Climate Action Plan Approved Unanimously. It includes a lot. Among the 97 action items: carbon neutrality by 2050, net-zero energy construction within 10 years, all new DART and school buses to be fully electric by 2030, more renewable electric plans for residents and businesses by 2050, to have the city’s tree canopy cover 40 percent of Dallas by 2050, and to have 95 percent of the city’s residents live within a mile of a park or trail by 2050. Keep composting, people.

Citizens Demand That Police Oversight Board Resume Virtually. The 15-member board hasn’t met since March.

Nick Badovinus Plans to Reopen Restaurants. After shuttering everything in March, the chef and restaurant owner announced yesterday that he will reopen the original Neighborhood Services on Lovers Lane, the Neighborhood Services in Addison, Town Hearth, and Montlake Cut. His latest venture, Desert Racer, will be relaunched as Vantina, an outdoor pop-up concept.