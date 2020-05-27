Leading Off (5/27/20)

COVID-19 Updates. “Modest decline” in new cases continues. Testing is slowly expanding. Counter-intuitively, hospitals’ bottom lines have been hit hard by COVID-19 response. Here’s what schools might look like in the fall. State officials push back against expanded mail-in voting and look to social distancing and hand sanitizer to protect voters. Health experts say they would still avoid restaurants and bars but outdoor activities less risky.

City Plans to Rethink ‘Unjust’ Fines. The City of Dallas was invited to join the Cities & Counties Fine and Fee Justice network, an organization that seeks to recognize “the disproportionate toll fines and fees have on people of color and on those who are struggling to make ends meet.” City staff says the program will allow the city to reevaluate how it levees fines and to look at those programs through an equity lens.

It’s Been a Wet May. May is typically the wettest month in North Texas, but this May has been wetter than most. But expect the dry weather to arrive as soon as Friday.