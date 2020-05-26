Leading Off (5/26/20)

Some Good COVID-19 News. Yesterday Dallas County reported 171 new cases and no deaths for the first time since May 10. County Judge Clay Jenkins called it a “Memorial Day present” but cautioned that people need to maintain social distancing and wear masks if we want the good news to keep coming. Collin County reported six new cases yesterday.

Two Senseless Killings in Dallas. Early Monday morning, a man was shot and killed outside an Uptown club. The killer is in custody. Then, around 5 o’clock, in an unrelated incident, a woman was shot and killed as she was getting into her car at her home near the Preston Royal Shopping Center. The killer is at large.

Milk in the News. Did you know that Dallas is home to the country’s two top milk producers? The pandemic has hammered both companies but No. 2 Borden got itself a government contract and appears better positioned than No. 1 Dean Foods. Read this story if you like milk.

WinStar to Reopen. The largest casino in the world will reopen tomorrow. Well, a quarter of its 600,000 square feet will reopen. Good luck, people.