Leading Off (5/22/20)

More COVID-19 Tests for Dallas, Tarrant Counties. Now 44 CVS locations will offer drive-thru testing for the coronavirus. Results are returned within three days. It’s not clear how many are available, but you have to reserve a space ahead of time. More here.

Wylie Mayor Steps In It, Then Digs Further. Mayor Eric Hogue sent an email last week in response to a request for a Christian missionary group to lead a prayer at an upcoming City Council meeting. In that email he included that he would not like a woman to lead that prayer, because it was against the New Testament. This email, of course, was published on Facebook. And then Hogue went on WFAA and NBC 5 and said such things as, “I believe a lady can be president of the United States. I believe a lady can be CEO of a company, the superintendent of a school district” and “My wife would not stick around if I was anti, you know, that.”

12 Percent of Texas’ Restaurants Have Closed. That’s according to the Texas Restaurant Association, which says if its industry doesn’t get the aid it needs will immediately grow to 30 percent.

Rain Coming. Again. The main concern is this afternoon. But severe weather isn’t expected after tonight.

D Magazine Is Once Again the Best Magazine of Its Size in the Country. I’m making Tim write about this this year, but last night, the City and Regional Magazine Association selected D as the best in the nation of its size. We are thrilled. And “provocative.” Zac and Eve also won individual awards, because they are amazing.