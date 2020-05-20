Leading Off (5/20/20)

Dallas County Records Highest Single-Day Death Toll. The county announced 14 deaths Tuesday, as well as 225 new cases. The victims included four Dallas men ranging from their 40s to their 60s, as well as Irving, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, Duncanville, and Garland residents ranging from their 60s to their 90s. That’s not stopping this megachurch from reopening. Plus, here’s why COVID-19 recoveries aren’t reported.

Federal Judge Approves Mail-In Voting. The court found that Texas’ election code violated the 26th amendment by denying people under the age of 65 the ability to vote by mail. The ruling is a win for the Texas Democratic Party, which hopes to expand mail-in voting during the COVID-19 crisis. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will appeal the decision.

AT&T ‘Shamed’ Into Addressing Digital Divide. Kudos to Council Member Lee Kleinman for calling out AT&T over the lack of broadband access in Southern Dallas. The corporation says it wants to address the problem, but they also blamed Dallas’ poor for a “lack of awareness” of their products. The logical next step: municipal broadband.

Snakes on the Plains. It’s warmer, which means snakes are waking up from their naps. Be careful out there.