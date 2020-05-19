Leading Off (5/19/20)

Royce West Alleges Racism. This is what our political discourse has come to. John Cornyn’s campaign, wanting to drive home what they see as West’s lackluster U.S. Senate campaign, started calling him Restful Royce. It’s a weird nickname, right? So Royce’s campaign accused Cornyn of “dog whistle racism” and playing to racist stereotypes of black people being lazy. Cornyn’s press secretary, Krista Piferrer, said, “‘Restful’ is a pseudonym for ‘quiet,’ ‘calm,’ ‘tranquil’ and ‘leisurely,’ all words that describe the pathetic campaign that West has been running.” After demonstrating that she doesn’t know what the world “pseudonym” means, she said, “[W]e will now start calling him Radical Royce. You’re welcome.” I think she still has some work to do.

Arts Organizations Frustrated With Abbott. While the governor yesterday addressed reopening rodeos, he didn’t say anything about the performing arts (draw your own conclusions about why he addressed bull riding but not Becket). Local arts groups are miffed. “It just leaves us uncertain as to what his thoughts are about when we’ll be permitted to open and at what capacity,” said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “So, it leaves us with nothing to shoot for, no stake in the ground around which we can build concrete plans.”

ADT Cameras Compromised. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company because a former employee had engineered a backdoor into the accounts of 200 Dallas-area residents, allowing him to use in-home cameras to peep in on people.