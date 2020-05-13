Leading Off (5/13/20)

COVID Chaos Reigns. The Texas AG sent a letter to county officials telling them local orders must align with the governor’s executive orders, which means Dallas County can’t force you to wear that mask that helps protect your neighbor. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci is worried about states opening up too quickly; workers are scared and confused over returning to their jobs; the city wants to step up testing as the feds threaten to take it away; and there were 236 new cases and three more deaths announced yesterday, prompting County Judge Clay Jenkins to urge residents to continue to shelter in place (even if he can’t force you to, as the AG reminded us). The DMN has mapped the cases.

Six-Year Old Boy Describes Horrific Child Abuse, Grandmother and Boyfriend Arrested. This story is sickening, enraging, and utterly devastating and depressing. But it is a reminder of another terrible aspect of this COVID crisis: a rise in child abuse. “The boy told officers the alleged abuse started since he ‘got out of school for this corona thing.'”

Dallas Losses Two Local Institutions in One Week. The first one was Jim Schutze. The second: the 95-year-old Highland Park Cafeteria. And it’s only Wednesday.

You Can Now Adopt a New Puppy Via Zoom. Okay, we need some sweet news. You may have heard that one of the rare silver linings of the COVID crisis has been a huge uptick in pet adoptions, and animal shelters are emptying out. Pedigree is now offering a service where you can meet and adopt a rescue dog via Zoom. Search for Dallas shelters here.