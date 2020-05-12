Leading Off (5/12/20)

Feds Might Take Away Our ’Rona Tests. Yesterday Dallas recorded 253 new cases, tying its record. Yet, the federal government plans to pull 1,000 tests from us, which would shut down our two largest testing sites. County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are going to ask for an extension. (BTW, Collin County recorded just 21 new cases Monday.)

GM Arlington to Restart Production. On May 18, the plant will fire up and start making trucks and SUVs again. Safety protocols (social distancing, wearing masks, taking temperatures) developed in Arlington will be adopted at GM plants across the country.

Texas Rangers Getting Screwed. Under MLB’s current plan for a shortened season, the team would have to travel farther, across more time zones, than any other team except the Astros. (The Astros deserve it and should probably be forced to travel by bus.)

Homeless SMU Student Hit Hard by Pandemic. You think this thing has been tough on you? Consider SMU freshman Joie Lew. Her parents are divorced yet living together in a motel room. When the coronavirus spread to Dallas, Lew had to move out of her dorm and live with her parents, both of whom had lost their jobs. The 18-year-old Lew is now financially responsible for the family.

Yes, Restaurant Workers Who Serve Food Have to Wear Masks and Gloves. Make no mistake. That’s the rule in Dallas County.