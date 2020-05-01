Leading Off (5/1/20)

Those Reopening Benchmarks Still Haven’t Been Met. There has been plenty of very good reporting about whether it’s safe to reopen the economy, and The Dallas Morning News has featured it front and center. This piece hangs on the rim. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott told us we’d be up to 25,000 COVID-19 tests a day with a goal of 30,000. We’re around 15,000. And those vary wildly from county to county. We also haven’t had a two week decline, something County Judge Clay Jenkins told us on Tuesday. Testing is important as the economy reopens because you’ll need to be able to quickly contain the virus if it begins to spread at a business. That includes capacity, but also turnaround time. And I’m still hearing that it can take days for results to get back, in some cases. Yesterday, Dallas County recorded 179 total cases, the highest single day rise since this began. All of that is the information you need to make the decision of whether it’s safe to eat at a restaurant. I know what I’m doing.

How Very Dallas: NorthPark, Galleria, Steakhouses Will Open. Yesterday, NorthPark was on the fence. Today it says it will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the city’s landmark steakhouses—Al Biernat’s, Bob’s, Nick & Sam’s—all say they’ll be hosting diners.

Abbott Defends Reopening Plan. Meanwhile, in the face of criticism and skepticism from public health officials, the governor tells CBS 11 that “the way that we are (opening) meets doctor approval.” And yesterday, Mayor Eric Johnson told the media that the city of Dallas basically didn’t have the money to actually enforce the rules in the order, like capacity and hygiene requirements, and was trusting businesses to adhere to the mandates on their own.

Dallas and Fort Worth Diocese at Odds Over Opening. Dallas’ Catholic churches are still only allowed to hold mass online. That’s not the case in Fort Worth. What should you take away from all these differing opinions? There are a lot of people who do not feel safe out there yet.