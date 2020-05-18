Leading Off (05/18/2020)

Your Daily COVID-19 Update. Dallas County reported 205 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. That brings us to: 7,455 cases, and 176 deaths.

Gyms, Offices, Factories Re-Open Today. It’ll be on a limited basis, but there may be more openings and loosening of restrictions announced this afternoon. The science seems to be “ok, sure,” but I am not a scientist. Speaking of …

Bars Hoping Governor Will Let Them Re-Open. They are “pitchfork angry.” I get it. I guess it’s not really that different than restaurants. I don’t know why anything is open right now, but I’m sure someone is ready to shout me down in the comments. Anyway, I’m still going nowhere.

Police Say Man Wanted For Two Felonies Shot at Them Then Killed Himself. It happened after an attempted traffic stop on Saturday evening near South Westmoreland Road.