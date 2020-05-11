Leading Off (05/11/2020)

Your Daily COVID-19 Update. Sunday, Dallas County reported 251 new cases of coronavirus, but for the first time since April 20, no deaths. Don’t expect that number to hold.

Lizard Lounge Closes After 28 Years. The owners announced the nightlife fixture was permanently shutting down on Friday night. I certainly have plenty of memories from the club, and I would be remiss in mentioning any of them here or in the comments or in writing in any way.

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott Battle on Instagram Live. The soul singers brought in an audience of more than 700,000 viewers to their installment of the “Verzuz Battles,” the most of any of these IG duels so far. Tim, would you agree that their battle “was a whole mood”?

Did You Have a Good Mother’s Day? I called my mom when I woke up and then texted my sister and got an amazing photo of her daughter, who I affectionately call “Slats.” (She’s had a low-grade fever for a few weeks, which is apparently how COVID presents itself in kids; she’s OK.) Then I went for a 7-mile walk through the Trinity Forest.