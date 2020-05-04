Leading Off (05/04/2020)

Your Daily COVID-19 Update. Dallas County reported 234 new cases Sunday, the highest daily total so far. And we had our 111th death. Judge Clay Jenkins said he hopes the models are accurate and that we are nearing the peak. Maybe. I hope. I will say this: since Friday, I have seen a ton of people ignoring social distancing measures and not wearing masks and just generally acting irresponsible. So maybe we are nearing the peak for the original model, but I’d say in two weeks we might be back to square one and we have to consult a new model. Hopefully I’m wrong. I don’t like having to growl at people to back off.

Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Streetcar. It happened yesterday afternoon on the Houston Street Bridge.

Cowboys Sign Andy Dalton. The former TCU quarterback returns to Texas. And I guess the Cowboys decided to inject a light quarterback controversy into the mix, because why not?

Hotelier Monty Bennett Says He Will Return Millions Received From Small Business Rescue Fund. This comes a week after Bennett’s companies—which had more than $2 billion in revenue last year—insisted they would keep the money from PPP loans, at least $70 million.