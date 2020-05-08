How Have You Spent Your Time in Quarantine?

Before I begin, I want to stress that just making it through each day in the midst of a public health crisis the likes of this is an accomplishment. Getting up, taking a shower, taking care of yourself, mentally and physically, that is something to be proud of. It’s not easy. I know that. We should all be aware of that. But if I could, for a moment, I’d like to talk about the things you maybe have done to keep yourself occupied.

Are you walking more? Do you feel healthier? Have you taken this opportunity, not being able to go to a restaurant and mindlessly eat chips and queso—no shots; your man has done that more than once—to eat better? Are you indulging your creative side, drawing or painting or writing? Has this given you a chance to reconnect with people you had lost touch with? Do you feel like you know your family better now, since you have spent more time with them?

While acknowledging what a nightmare this has been, what are the good aspects of this? Have you noticed the sky is clearer? (I have.) Have you noticed the streets are getting marginally better, with more work being done, since fewer cars are on the road? Do you feel calmer not having to commute every day? Again, this is all terrible. But what are some positives?

It’s Friday; let’s find silver linings. Tell me about it in the comments.