GoFundMe Launched for Homeless SMU Student

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 12, 2020 2:07 pm

A 2009 SMU alum named Payton Keith saw the story in Leading Off this morning about Joie Lew, an SMU freshman who had to leave her dorm and go live with, and provide for, her divorced parents, who share a motel room. Can you imagine? So the alum launched a GoFundMe. As of this writing, it had already raised $3,900 of the $10,000 goal. So cool.

