FrontBurner poll: On May 18, Texas Opens Office Buildings. What Will Make You Feel Safe?

Restaurants in Dallas are sort of open. You can wander around empty-ish malls, if you like. But office buildings are still locked to non-essential businesses, until May 18. That’s a week away. And then offices can welcome back 25 percent of their maximum occupancy.

All across North Texas, business owners, HR directors, and landlords are discussing how to create safe office environments for their employees and tenants. Gizmos are being developed at a breakneck pace to monitor safe distancing and take temperatures.

The Dallas Regional Chamber conducted a survey recently and received more than 100 responses. More than 4 out of 5 said they anticipate allowing employees to work from home beyond what is recommended or allowed by the government. D Magazine Partners is going to take it slow. Very slow. We’d like to know what you think, FrontBurnervians.

If you are an office worker, send us your thoughts below.