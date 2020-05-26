A Closer Look at Which North Texans Are Taking the Census

Yesterday, after I admonished folks to get online and get counted by the 2020 Census, I heard from Steven Romalewski at the City University of New York. He and his team have created something called the Census 2020 Hard to Count map. It lets you look at self-response rates on the census tract level. No surprise in Dallas: response rates north of the Trinity River surpass those south of it. Have a look. Romalewski and his team also deliver a weekly analysis of the nation’s response rates, which you can find here.

Bottom line: get counted if you haven’t already. I mean, unless you’d rather deal with a census taker at your front door. Maybe you’re lonely and need someone to talk to. If that’s the case, just hang out in your jammies and wait for the knock.