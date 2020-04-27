Today In Dumb, Stupid Things You Should Not Do During a Pandemic (Or Otherwise)

It appears a few hundred stir-crazy people got in their cars and took to East Dallas on Sunday. The liquor store at Live Oak and Skillman was closed, which made the spacious intersection perfect for some idiocy. Here’s footage:

This foolishness just happened in Dallas at Live Oak & Skillman. Blocking all traffic. Part 1. @NBCDFW @FOX4 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9pR1WNkCAw — Jeff Auvenshine (@jeffauvenshine) April 27, 2020

And more, including traffic blocking an ambulance and a fire truck:

I am always amused by people who refuse to follow physical distancing rules but still put on a cloth mask. Allow me to quote the CDC: “It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.” Getting together with your Really Cool Guys to watch their cars make noise is a pretty weak excuse to violate that rule and put yourself at risk, but whatever.

I reached out to Dallas PD about this; street racing became a topic at City Hall in February after a 45 year old man was struck and killed in Pleasant Grove by a pair of racing Camaros. And you’ll remember the class acts that shut down Woodall Rodgers last October to do something similar. A police spokesman reported this: “Officers did respond to the area regarding a major accident. When officers arrived they located an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Dallas City pound. No arrests or citations were made.”

Let’s be smart and safe out there, folks.