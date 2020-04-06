This Video Tour of Texas Discovery Gardens Will Make Your Day

Texas Discovery Gardens launched a new digital garden series on YouTube a couple of weeks ago, since they can’t currently open their doors to the public. There are two episodes so far, and they both star Dick Davis, TDG’s executive director, who is so incredibly soothing and endearing that he can only be described as Dallas’ answer to Mr. Rogers. The first video is a sweet animated poem great for kids. But the second, which starts and ends with a classic dad joke, will brighten your Monday.