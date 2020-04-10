Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Restaurants: Coronavirus News

The Best T-Shirt in Dallas Right Now

Get you one.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 10, 2020 10:02 am

It’s no secret that I’m a homer for Matt Tobin and Josh Yingling, two dudes who helped transform my neighborhood with their Goodfriend operations (the burger house and the package store across the street, on Peavy). Last night I got takeout from Goodfriend, which has turned itself into Good Citizen, with a tweaked menu and lower pricing. Matt was there, wearing a mask and gloves, to hand me dinner. We chewed the fat, talked politics, stood 6 feet apart. And then he told me about the new t-shirts they will have today, Friday. What you see here is the mock up. Shirts cost $25. You can get one with your food order. All proceeds go to Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, a data-driven healthcare organization that aims to help the underserved.

