Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Dallas Hall photo by Jeffrey Beall

Healthcare

SMU Offers Free Telehealth Counseling

For those who need it, this is a great resource.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 14, 2020 3:30 pm

How you feeling? Anxious, depressed? Does helping your kid with sixth-grade math make you want to throw dishes? SMU is here for you. Their Center for Family Counseling is offering free telehealth counseling to anyone who needs it during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll talk with you Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 214-768-6789. Here are more details. Be well, folks.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments