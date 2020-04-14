SMU Offers Free Telehealth Counseling

How you feeling? Anxious, depressed? Does helping your kid with sixth-grade math make you want to throw dishes? SMU is here for you. Their Center for Family Counseling is offering free telehealth counseling to anyone who needs it during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll talk with you Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 214-768-6789. Here are more details. Be well, folks.