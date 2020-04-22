Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Nature

Programming Note: EarthX Interview With Julie Packard

Don't miss this. It will be special. Maybe.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 22, 2020 2:42 pm

Tonight at 7:19 — not 7:10, not 7:20 — as part of EarthX’s online activities, I will interview Julie Packard, the conservationist who runs the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Packard’s surname might sound familiar. Her father cofounded Hewlett-Packard. My first question: “What can you tell me about the paper tray on my HP Color Laser Jet Pro MFP M477 fnw?”

Kidding. I’ve got only 10 minutes with Packard. I promise not to waste them with stupid joke questions. Probably. Tune in here.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments