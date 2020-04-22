Programming Note: EarthX Interview With Julie Packard

Tonight at 7:19 — not 7:10, not 7:20 — as part of EarthX’s online activities, I will interview Julie Packard, the conservationist who runs the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Packard’s surname might sound familiar. Her father cofounded Hewlett-Packard. My first question: “What can you tell me about the paper tray on my HP Color Laser Jet Pro MFP M477 fnw?”

Kidding. I’ve got only 10 minutes with Packard. I promise not to waste them with stupid joke questions. Probably. Tune in here.