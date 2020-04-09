Mayor Taps Former Dallas Fed President to Lead Economic Recovery

At the meetings of both the Dallas City Council and the Dallas County Commissioners Court this week, elected officials raised concerns about the damage the COVID-19 pandemic — and associated shelter-in-place orders — are wreaking on the local economy. Today, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson created a new task force to begin looking at what it will take to jumpstart the moth-balled Dallas economy once the orders are lifted. He has named Richard Fisher, the former president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, to lead the effort.

Unlike the two council ad hoc committees the mayor created to help manage COVID-related issues at City Hall, this new task force will focus on issues outside the scope of city government. This includes looking into strategies to boost recovery across all economic sectors. In addition to Fisher, the mayor and the chairs of the mayor’s two ad hoc committees, Council members Adam McGough and Casey Thomas, will serve on the task force. Fisher will fill out the rest of the membership.

Here’s the release.