Love in the Time of COVID: A Wedding Story

Last Monday, before the lockdown, I stopped by Billy Can Can to pick up dinner after a shoot. (I’m the staff photographer for D Magazine.) I met Lauren and Andy while I was there. They were the last people to pick up to-go dinners from the restaurant. It wasn’t just any dinner. It was their wedding dinner. They canceled their wedding in North Carolina and married at Lakeside Park. Talking to them, you would never have known what they’d just gone through. The happy couple could not have been happier.

Here’s what Andy Moore told me via email after I took his picture: