Leading Off (4/9/20)

Dallas City Parks to Close for Easter and Passover Weekend. Mayor Eric Johnson announced that the city’s 397 parks will be closed Friday night through Monday morning in an attempt to help curb the coronavirus. Keep the egg hunt to your backyard and check your church or synagogue for online service options. You can find takeout Easter dinners here, Passover meal options here, and online ways to work off the ham or brisket here.

Chris Caso Is Dallas’ New City Attorney. Patience pays off. Caso has been with the city since 2005, and has served as the interim city attorney since Larry Casto left the position to run for mayor in August 2018.

We’re Flattening the Curve, People. Keep up the good work, but don’t get cocky. Dallas County health director Dr. Philip Huang said at a press conference yesterday that if we continue our efforts, we should only need a little over 500 hospital beds to meet the county’s needs, much fewer than the projected 17,500 beds if no restrictions had been put in place. The county is expected to peak in late April or early May.