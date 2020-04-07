Leading Off (4/7/20)

DISD Considers Summer School. The district is like the rest of us, not real certain about its future. At an update yesterday Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said it’s “very doubtful” that in-person instruction will resume this school year. The district is trying to figure out how many students might be required to attend summer school. It also isn’t yet sure how final grades will be tallied and how teachers will be evaluated.

Exxon Cuts $10 Billion in Capital Spending. That’s a reduction of 30 percent from what it had planned to spend, and the move comes not long after CEO Darren Woods was talking about investing during the downturn. Now, though, he allows: “I have to say we haven’t seen anything like what we’re experiencing today.”

North Texas Housing Market Ranked Most Coronavirus Resistant. An outfit called Attom Data Solutions looked at foreclosures, homeowner equity, and wages to determine how housing markets across the country will be impacted by the pandemic. We fared well. Markets in the Northeast and Florida, not so much.

Carrollton Teen Claims to Be Intentionally Spreading Coronavirus. Cops don’t know if she really has COVID-19, but either way, this is really sorry.