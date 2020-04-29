Leading Off (4/29/20)

COVID-19 Updates: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wants more testing as Texas sets to reopen. Among the latest COVID deaths was a 17-year-old girl, bringing the total number of deaths in Dallas County to 94. Labor advocates believe unemployment benefits should be extended, despite the Texas governor’s order to send workers back to their jobs amidst a deadly pandemic. As businesses ready to reopen, we may expect more of this.

Yet Another Dallas Priest Accused of Sexual Abuse: The Catholic Church’s endless sexual abuse crisis continues. The Dallas Diocese removed Oscar Mora from ministry this week after he emerged as one of 19 priests in the Colombian Archdiocese of Villavicencio who were accused of sexual abuse.

Thousands Without Power After Last Night’s Storms: I lost some sleep last night — the thunder drove my cat mad, and he decided to spend most of the night racing about the house and leaping on me — but I was lucky compared to the thousands who lost power in the storm that ripped through town with winds gusting up to 70 mph.