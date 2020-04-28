Leading Off (4/28/20)

Listen to Clay Jenkins. I love this quote from the Dallas County judge: “The orders have changed, but the science that will save us has not.”

Judge Denies Release of Dallas County Inmates. There are 4,871 people in the county jail; 153 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nine of the incarcerated filed a suit arguing that they should be released, but U.S. District Judge Ada Brown ruled against them yesterday.

One Person Dead in Street Racing Incident. What the heck happened over the weekend? Police responded to 114 calls about street racing across the city. One person died, and cops issued 224 citations. People! Street racing should be reduced to 25 percent of our streets’ capacity. Thank you.

Air Traffic Is Down (Obv). The skies over North Texas are filled with about half the normal number of planes. If you don’t work for American or Southwest, enjoy the quietude.

WFAA Website Is Trash. A local editor was going to mention a story on WFAA’s site, but when he clicked on a link that brought him to the station’s website, a video auto-played very loudly in the local editor’s house, where two people are sleeping. So he closed the browser window.