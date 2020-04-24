Leading Off (4/24/20)

Your Daily COVID-19 Update: 80 new cases in Dallas County with seven deaths. Nearly a third of those fatalities came at long-term care facilities. Tarrant County, meanwhile, notched 129 new cases, its most in a single day. New testing sites are opening in Arlington and Fort Worth today.

Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb Is a Cowboy. I would say, as a Houston Texans fan, that it would have been nice to be somewhere around 17th in the first round so we could’ve taken the speedy receiver as a maybe-perhaps-in-a-few-years replacement for Deandre Hopkins, who I miss so much that I might not watch football next season, but whatever. Life is pain, especially when Bill O’Brien is calling the shots. Enjoy your new receiver, Cowboys fans. He wasn’t expected to be on the board so late.

Colleyville Salons Face Fines If They Open. Remember when I told you up there that Tarrant County had its most cases in a single day? Colleyville’s mayor still wants to push forward with opening some businesses, including restaurants with open air patios and salons that can arrange one-on-one appointments. They’ll all face fines and jail time if they do it, as the local regulations don’t take precedence over the state’s.

Expect a Nice Weekend. I haven’t been on a walk in almost two weeks. I know, I know. I already got a lecture from a friend. Weather’s been bad and I’ve been working late. After a workout and cooking dinner, it’s dark out. Every day is a blur. Anyway, Saturday’s high is 75. I might walk until Sunday.