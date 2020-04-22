Leading Off (4/22/20)

COVID-19 Updates: We’re staying home until (at least) May 15, which inspired this Facebook rant from one Dallas County Commissioner. The administration of the stimulus bill continues to lead to mixed results, particularly for struggling restaurants. There have been 4 more reported deaths in Dallas County, and 3 in Tarrant Count. Three of those deaths were at a McKinney senior living facility that has seen 7 deaths. Dallas County jail employees and inmates claim they haven’t been able to protect themselves against the virus.

Dallas County’s Air Is Terrible: An American Lung Association report gave the county’s air quality an “F,” citing warmer temperatures that lead to higher concentrations of ozone. The county is not alone. More than 137 million Americans live in counties that received “F” grades from the organization for ozone levels. The overall pollution picture is a little better. Dallas has seen a slow and steady decrease in the concentration of particle pollution over the past 20 years.

It’s Earth Day: EarthX is marking the 50th anniversary of the celebration of the planet by moving its entire conference online. You can follow along here.