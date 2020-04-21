Leading Off (4/21/20)

Colin Allred: ‘We Need a Plan, Not a Date.’ The U.S. representative was joined on a telephonic town hall last night by County Judge Clay Jenkins and an infectious-disease specialist from UT Southwestern Medical Center. “I do have some concerns about reopening all of our businesses without specific benchmarks and a plan to get us through this,” Allred said. (PS: Here’s a map Facebook has created of people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.)

Jesse Jackson Wants Dallas to Let Folks out of Jail. From the DMN: the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. is joining Dallas criminal justice advocates who are increasing their calls to better protect jail inmates and release those who are medically vulnerable and nonviolent.

Katy Trail Goes to Surname System. In an effort to ease congestion on the trail, the city is asking people to segregate themselves based on where their names fall in the alphabet. The DMN reported the story without mentioning that surnames are not evenly distributed across the alphabet. Dumb.

My Favorite Headline. “Everything Beans Can Do, Lentils Can Do Better.” Love it.