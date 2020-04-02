Leading Off (4/2/20)

Dallas County Reports 100 New Coronavirus Cases, the Most in One Day. That’s up from Tuesday’s previous high of 82 and includes the fourth Dallas police officer to test positive. We are now up to 731 cases of the disease and 15 deaths.

Plano City Employees to Enforce Social Distancing. Your local librarian may be out in the park giving you a friendly reminder to spread out. If you still can’t figure out how to find the trail less travelled, check out this and this.

Frisco Church to Offer Drive-in Services. Governor Greg Abbott’s new guidelines regarding religious services, issued yesterday, confirm that houses of worship should broadcast services whenever possible instead of holding in-person gatherings, but they also include exceptions for those that are technologically incapable of doing so if they comply with CDC recommendations. This conflicts with more restrictive policies already in place in several North Texas cities. After going into a closed executive session to discuss the matter, Dallas City Council has yet to publicly address the state’s revised guidelines. Frisco, however, has decided to loosen its restrictions, opening the door for drive-in parking lot services.

“What’s a Cowboy Got to Do to Get a Funnel Cake Around Here?” For those in need of a job, Big Tex voice auditions are going on now through April 15. Apply here.