Leading Off (4/17/20)

The North Texas Food Bank Served 2,230 Households Yesterday. No one was turned away at Fair Park, despite the line stretching for miles into South Dallas. Some recipients got in line at 4:30 a.m.

Governor Abbott to Detail Texas’ Plan to Reopen Economy. We don’t know what he’s going to say yet, but the governor has scheduled a press conference for this afternoon to detail his plan. He’s been partial to reopening businesses and houses of worship in areas that haven’t seen significant spread of the coronavirus. We’ll see if he sticks to that. A reminder here that opening too soon can cause a second spread of COVID-19 that will push us all inside even longer.

Stimulus Bill Tracking Tool Released. Head here if you’re curious when your check is going to show up.

Texas Officials Didn’t Heed the Warning of the Pandemic Fast Enough. Texas Monthly details how a Mid-Cities resident’s trip to China with his girlfriend in January gave the state a chance to get ahead of the coronavirus, even by a few months. It seems his friends and family heeded his warning more than most.