Leading Off (4/16/20)

Texas State Judge Approves Voting By Mail. State District Judge Tim Sulak in Travis County will grant a temporary injunction allowing voters afraid of catching the new coronavirus to vote by mail, citing the disability clause in the state’s election code. The lawsuit was filed by voting groups and the Texas Democratic Party. Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’ll appeal.

Drive-Through Testing Site Switches to Self-Swab Kits. Those nasopharyngeal swabs that reach deep into the nasal cavity have been described as uncomfortable and often cause people to cough. Not a good thing. So, after a trial run, the testing site at Ellis Davis Field House has switched to self-swab kits that allow people to collect their own sample from a “shallower part of the nose.” The two current Dallas County testing sites have also doubled their daily capacity to 500 tests each. Which is a good thing, because we were back up to 109 new cases yesterday.

High Rate of COVID-19 Cases in DeSoto Raises Concerns. DeSoto Mayor Curtistine McCowan has been riding around her town trying to see for herself why her city’s 75115 zip code has one of the highest infection rates in the county (the other is 75227, the location of the Brentwood Place Nursing Center). One reason may simply be the city’s proximity to the Ellis Davis Field House, which allows more residents to have access to testing. But at this point it is hard to say.

Nine Lockheed Martin Employees Test Positive. According to the International Association of Machinists Lodge 776 Facebook page, nine employees of Tarrant County’s largest employer have tested positive for COVID-19, and one employee has died after being exposed to someone with the coronavirus outside of the company.

Dancer Cole Vernon Turns the Streets of Dallas Into a Personal Stage. Watch this cool video from the member of the Bruce Wood Dance Company.