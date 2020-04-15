Leading Off (4/15/20)

Tenth Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive: The officer works in the Southeast patrol and has not been at work since April 2. Total number of cases in the DFW area exceed 4,000, with more than 100 deaths. But county officials said yesterday that compliance to the shelter-in-place order is flattening the local outbreak curve.

Officials Not Collecting Enough Demographic Data from COVID Patients: The pandemic continues to highlight broader social inequalities, with the AP reporting that African Americans account for 42 percent of deaths from the disease. But that’s only from cases in which demographic data was collected from patients. Texas is not keeping a close enough eye on those trends.

Rent Deferral Requests Suggest Depth of COVID Economic Wound: It’s only one landlord, and its only anecdotal evidence, but one Dallas real estate group says that 42 percent of their tenants asked for rental deferrals or assistance this month, confirming what we all already know: the economic fallout of this thing will be severe.