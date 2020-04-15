Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (4/15/20)

It's still rough out there, but efforts to stem the spread of the COVID 19 virus appear to be working.

By Peter Simek Published in FrontBurner April 15, 2020 8:57 am

Tenth Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive: The officer works in the Southeast patrol and has not been at work since April 2. Total number of cases in the DFW area exceed 4,000, with more than 100 deaths. But county officials said yesterday that compliance to the shelter-in-place order is flattening the local outbreak curve.

Officials Not Collecting Enough Demographic Data from COVID Patients: The pandemic continues to highlight broader social inequalities, with the AP reporting that African Americans account for 42 percent of deaths from the disease. But that’s only from cases in which demographic data was collected from patients. Texas is not keeping a close enough eye on those trends.

Rent Deferral Requests Suggest Depth of COVID Economic Wound: It’s only one landlord, and its only anecdotal evidence, but one Dallas real estate group says that 42 percent of their tenants asked for rental deferrals or assistance this month, confirming what we all already know: the economic fallout of this thing will be severe.

 

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments