Leading Off (4/1/20): The Late Edition

Dallas City Manager Didn’t Act Fast Enough. Even after the mayor issued the stay-at-home order, many of the city’s 13,000 workers were still going to work because the city manager, T.C. Broadnax, hadn’t told them not to. The Dallas Morning News got an email that the director of the Dallas Public Library wrote to her staff. “I know you may be uncertain, scared or apprehensive about the future,” Jo Giudice wrote. “These are unprecedented times and I’m sure that is why it is taking longer to hear from the city manager.” This is why you need journalists.

DISD Cuts Meal Pickup to Once a Week. They are going to Thursdays only now.

Load of Toilet Paper Scattered on Highway. An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of rolls of toilet paper crashed on I-20 in Hutchins. So if you need to go today, maybe go to Hutchins.

Uber? Not So Much. The company has pressed pause on hiring for its new hub in Dallas. It is also delaying some construction.