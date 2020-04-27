Leading Off (04/27/2020)

Daily COVID-19 Update. Sunday, Dallas County reported 105 new coronavirus cases, and its 82nd death.

A Look at the Cowboys’ Draft. I think most people are saying they did pretty, pretty good getting these fellas.

How Dirk Nowitzki Inspired New Dallas Wings Forward Satou Sabally. Might have to go out to Arlington to yell, “I see you, Big German” at her.

The Wild Detectives Rebrands as Travel Agency. While the Facebook post announcing this was initially scary, this is a pretty genius idea. Good job, gang.