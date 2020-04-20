Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (04/20/2020)

It is a certain day to do a certain thing if you are into that certain thing, which I am not, but given the circumstances, I could be. Anyway.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner April 20, 2020 6:13 am

Dallas County Reports 104 New Coronavirus Cases, No Deaths. The numbers are down after record-setting days twice in a row. It’s good news but no reason to let up; it’s been a deadly week. Keep doing what you’re doing.

Chiropractor Cited For Selling Fake Coronavirus Treatment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas obtained a temporary restraining order against Dr. Ray Nannis from Optimum Wellness Solutions to stop him from selling a homeopathic treatment for COVID-19.

Man Killed After Hijacking DART Bus. Ramon Thomas Villagomez was wanted for questioning in a San Antonio murder. Yesterday morning, he boarded a DART bus in Richardson, holding a gun to the driver and forcing him to flee from police. The bus was finally stopped by spike strips in Rowlett and Villagomez was killed after firing on officers.

