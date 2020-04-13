Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (04/13/2020)

My sister and her husband in Atlanta tested positive but they're doing OK.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner April 13, 2020 6:13 am

Governor Extends Disaster Declaration for COVID-19. He made the original on March 13. Now it’ll continue another 30 days. Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, and 79 more coronavirus cases in Dallas County.

The Weather is Out of Its Dang Mind. Record high of 97 last week. Then rain and hail and now a cold front.

Drug Sales Are Up. It’s anecdotal, but it makes sense.

Did Dak Prescott Host a Party in Prosper With Up to 30 Guests? TMZ says yes; a source close to Dak says: “Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.” Again, Dallas Cowboys drama stops for nothing and no one.

