Leading Off (04/06/2020)

What year is it?

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner April 6, 2020 6:13 am

What is Going on With the COVID-19 Hospital at the Convention Center? Our Matt Goodman attempted to get to bottom of bizarre “telephone gossip tree” that could lead to us losing the pop-up facility.

The Latest Total: 1,112 COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County. That was as of last night, when 97 new cases were reported. Of course that number if probably out of date at this second.

Amari Cooper’s Big Contract Puts Him Under the Microscope. Because nothing can stop Dallas Cowboys drama.

