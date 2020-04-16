Sports & Leisure
Josh Howard Named Head Coach of UNT Dallas’ New Basketball Program
His career comes close to full circle.
Former Dallas Mavericks (and Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz and I think maybe he played a few games with the San Antonio Spurs?) forward Josh Howard will be back in town soon, coaching the newly created men’s basketball team at the University of North Texas at Dallas, which will begin play later this year (presumably) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and will be called the UNT Dallas Trailblazers. Yes, the Josh Howard that former coach Avery Johnson punched in the nuts. Yes, the Josh Howard who got in trouble in 2008 for saying, “‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is going on. I don’t celebrate this shit. I’m black.” (Which, fair.) Yes, the Josh Howard who once said, “You can’t control what the ball do. It’s crazy, man.” (Which, again, fair.)
He was a fascinating and often great player during his time here from 2003 until he was traded in 2010, a steal at the tail end of the draft that brought us LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh, among others, and maybe the team’s best all-around player in 2007-08. I loved him at the beginning and was frustrated by him at the end; I go into all of that in detail here. (RIP, FreeDarko.)
Was he a knucklehead on occasion, getting arrested for drag racing, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, getting high before that wasn’t really a big deal? Sure. Yeah, he did all of that. Should that define him? Of course not. It obscures what he was at the time, a college graduate who gave back to his community, and what he’s been since you forgot about him. He worked hard to come back from knee injuries to get another shot at the NBA, toiling in the G League with no promises, not an easy thing to swallow for a former All-Star. And for the past four years, he’s been the head coach at Piedmont International University, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he grew up.
He is all of these Josh Howards, his own block universe, all of it happening at the same time. That is the kind of experience that is valuable, I think, in dealing with helping young men take the next step, whether it is in basketball or life. So I, for one, am excited to see Howard get a fresh start in the city where he began his professional career. The full release follows.
UNT DALLAS HIRES FORMER DALLAS MAVERICKS ALL-STAR JOSH HOWARD TO LEAD NEW MEN’S BASKETBALL PROGRAM
Dallas (April 16, 2020) – Josh Howard, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star forward who played 10 seasons in the NBA, has been named head coach of the University of North Texas at Dallas’ new men’s basketball program.
Howard was a Mavericks first-round draft pick in 2003, played seven seasons for the franchise, and spent the last four years as the head coach at Piedmont International University in his hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C. He garnered a 49-49 overall record, highlighted by his 2018-19 team qualifying for the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship Tournament.
Howard joins the fastest-growing public university in Texas. He begins the process of building a program from scratch with the UNT Dallas Trailblazers set to begin play this fall as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
“Josh’s basketball career speaks for itself as a former star player for the Mavericks and a member of the Wake Forest and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Halls of Fame,” UNT Dallas athletic director Jack Allday said. “Off the court, the effort he puts into the Josh Howard Foundation shows how much he cares about our young people. Our student-athletes, student body, fans and the entire Trailblazers family are going to love Josh Howard.”
Howard maintained a residence in Dallas and has lived in the city during portions of the college basketball offseason. He will again make Dallas his permanent home.
“Coming back to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has been great for my family,” Howard said. “My goal at UNT Dallas is to be a great leader for the players, staff, the university and the community. I wanted to become the first men’s basketball coach at UNT Dallas to help young men get an affordable college education and also play the game they love.”
At Piedmont International, Howard coached the conference player of the year for 2017-18, and placed five players on all-conference teams.
During his four years at Wake Forest, Howard graduated with a degree in religious studies, was selected to the first team All-ACC, led the Demon Deacons in points during his sophomore year, and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2003. His No. 5 jersey retired, Howard was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame in 2014, and the ACC Hall of Fame in 2017.
As the starting small forward with the Mavericks, Howard helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals in 2006, and earned an All-Star berth in 2007. Soon after being traded from Dallas to the Washington Wizards in February 2010, Howard suffered a devastating knee injury. He would play for the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring after the 2012-13 season.
“Beyond Josh’s background as a standout college basketball player and an outstanding career in the NBA, he has a real passion and enthusiasm for working with and developing student-athletes,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “Those qualities will resonate with recruits, as well as our student body and university community, and will help to quickly elevate the UNT Dallas men’s basketball program.”
Howard created The Josh Howard Foundation in 2006. The foundation is dedicated to helping improve the quality of life for those living in economically challenged communities. The foundation utilizes programs and services that focus on academic improvement, community outreach and athletic fitness training.
“As a college graduate and through his work with his foundation, Josh Howard understands the value of a college education, and its role in creating a pathway to socioeconomic mobility for our students,” UNT Dallas Provost Betty Stewart said. “I am certain he will bring out the best in our student-athletes, both on the court, and in the classroom.”
ABOUT UNT DALLAS
The University of North Texas at Dallas empowers students, transforms lives and strengthens communities. UNT Dallas is the fastest-growing public university in Texas and the only public, 4-year university in the City of Dallas. UNT Dallas is the most affordable 4-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth and ranks No. 1 in the state for lowest student debt upon graduation. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law in downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System.
