In Lieu of Live Sports, Let’s Remember Some Good Times

FOX Sports Southwest is here to fill the cavernous alone time.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner April 20, 2020 2:03 pm

There aren’t any games right now, and the NBA’s attempts to fill the void have been sweet if misguided. Football is just kind of going on as usual, not really paying attention to anything outside football. So you’ll have a draft to look forward to, starting on Thursday. Otherwise, there isn’t much. Or, there wasn’t much. But starting tonight, FOX Sports Southwest will begin airing legendary championship (and near championship) playoff runs from the Mavs, Stars, and Rangers.

The full release and broadcast schedules follow.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO REPLAY DALLAS MAVERICKS, DALLAS STARS, AND TEXAS RANGERS HISTORIC CHAMPIONSHIP AND PLAYOFF RUNS STARTING TONIGHT, MONDAY, APRIL 20

Classic Games Slated to Air Over the Next Three Weeks Along with Insight and Commentary from Broadcasters and Special Guests

IRVING, TX (April 20, 2020) – FOX Sports Southwest, the television home of the Dallas StarsDallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers, will replay some of the most memorable games in the region’s sports history over the next three weeks.

 

Stars fans can relive the team’s 1999 championship run starting Tuesday, April 21, in prime time. FOX Sports Southwest will replay the Stars’ 16 playoff wins, from the opening series vs. Edmonton through Brett Hull’s Cup-clinching triple overtime goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final airing Tuesday, May 12. Following each of the Stars’ series-clinching games, Following each of the Stars’ series-clinching games, FSSW will air Stars Playoff Rewind, a 30-minute special hosted by Josh Bogorad with analysts Daryl “Razor” Reaugh and Brent Severyn with special guests who will share memories and provide perspective on each series.

 

Mavericks fans can flash back to 2011, for re-airs of 16 classic games from the Mavs’ journey to their first Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Mavs’ first game of the 2011 NBA Playoffs will air Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest. The stretch of classics will follow the championship run all the way through the NBA Finals vs. Miami, with Game 6 airing on FOX Sports Southwest on Wednesday, May 13. FSSW will air Mavs Playoff Rewind following each Mavs series win. The 30-minute program will be hosted by Mark Followill, who will talk with special guests who share perspective on the wins and accomplishments.

 

The Rangers classic game lineup on FOX Sports Southwest will spotlight the 2010 and 2011 postseasons with 18 games from the team’s back-to-back American League pennants. It starts Monday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., with Game 1 of the 2010 ALDS vs. Tampa Bay. Rangers Playoff Rewind shows follow each of the series and feature play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond, analysts Mark McLemore and Tom Grieve and reporter Emily Jones.

 

The complete schedule of Stars, Mavericks and Rangers playoff classics is below.

 

All programming on FOX Sports Southwest will be available on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can find exclusive content, special features and videos on FOXSportsSouthwest.comFacebookInstagram and Twitter.

 

Tue April 21 6:30 p.m. Best of Stars Insider
    7 p.m. April 21, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 1: Oilers at Stars
    9 p.m. April 23, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 2: Oilers at Stars
Fri April 24 6 p.m. April 25, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 3: Stars at Oilers
    8 p.m. April 27, 1999 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 4: Stars at Oilers
11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Quarterfinals
Mon April 27 5 p.m. Stars Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Nov 24, 2017 – Jere Lehtinen
6 p.m. May 6, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 1: Blues at Stars
8 p.m. May 8, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 2: Blues at Stars
Thurs April 30 3:30 p.m. Stars Jersey Retirement Ceremony: March 8, 2014 – Mike Modano
5:30 p.m. May 15, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 5: Blues at Stars
7:30 p.m. May 17, 1999 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 6: Stars at Blues
10 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Semifinals
Sun May 3 7 p.m. May 24, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 2: Avalanche at Stars
9 p.m. May 26, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 3: Stars at Avalanche
Wed May 6 7 p.m. June 1, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 6: Stars at Avalanche
9 p.m. June 4, 1999 – Western Conference Finals Game 7: Avalanche at Stars
11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Western Conference Finals
Sat May 9 7 p.m. June 10, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Sabres at Stars
9 p.m. June 12, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Stars at Sabres
Tue May 12 6 p.m. June 17, 1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Sabres at Stars
8 p.m. June 19,1999 – Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Stars at Sabres
11 p.m. Stars Playoff Rewind: 1999 Stanley Cup Final

 

 

 

Wed April 22 7 p.m. April 16, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 1: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks
    9 p.m. April 19, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 2: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks
Sat April 25 5 p.m. June 16, 2011 – Dallas Mavericks Championship Parade
    7 p.m. April 25, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 5: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks
    9 p.m. April 28, 2011 – Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 6: Mavericks at Trail Blazers
11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Quarterfinals
Tues April 28 7 p.m. May 2, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 1: Mavericks at Lakers
9 p.m. May 4, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 2: Mavericks at Lakers
Fri May 1 7 p.m. May 6, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 3: Lakers vs Mavericks
9 p.m. May 8, 2011 – Western Conference Semifinals Game 4: Lakers vs Mavericks
11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Semifinals
Mon May 4 7 p.m. May 17, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 1: Thunder vs Mavericks
9 p.m. May 21, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 3:  Mavericks at Thunder
Thurs May 7 6 p.m. May 23, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 4: Mavericks at Thunder
8 p.m. May 25, 2011 – Western Conference Finals Game 5: Thunder vs Mavericks
10 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind: 2011 Western Conference Finals
Sun May 10 7 p.m. June 2, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 2:  Mavericks at Heat
9 p.m. June 7, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 4:  Heat vs Mavericks
Wed May 13 7 p.m. June 9, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 5: Heat vs Mavericks
9 p.m. June 12, 2011 – NBA Finals Game 6: Mavericks at Heat
11 p.m. Mavericks Playoff Rewind 2011 NBA Finals

 

 

Mon April 20 6:30 p.m. October 6, 2010 – American League Division Series Game 1:  Rangers at Rays
    9 p.m. October 7, 2010 – American League Division Series Game 2:  Rangers at Rays
Thurs April 23 7 p.m. October 12, 2010 – American League Division Series Game 5: Rangers at Rays
    9:30 p.m. Rangers Playoff Rewind: 2010 American League Division Series
    10 p.m. October 16, 2010 – American League Championship Series Game 2: Yankees vs Rangers
Fri April 24 3:30 p.m. Rangers Jersey Retirement Ceremony: Aug 31, 2019 – Michael Young
Sun April 26 6 p.m. October 18, 2010 – American League Championship Series Game 3: Rangers at Yankees
8:30 p.m. October 19, 2010 – American League Championship Series Game 4: Rangers at Yankees
Wed April 29 5 p.m. Rangers Jersey Retirement Ceremony: June 8, 2019 – Adrian Beltre
6 p.m. October 22, 2010 – American League Championship Series Game 6: Yankees vs Rangers
8:30 p.m. Rangers Playoff Rewind: 2010 American League Championship Series
9 p.m. October 30, 2010 – World Series Game 3:  Giants vs Rangers
Sat May 2 6 p.m. October 1, 2011 – American League Division Series Game 2: Rays vs Rangers
8:30 p.m. October 3, 2011 – American League Division Series Game 3: Rangers at Rays
Tues May 5 6 p.m. October 4, 2011 – American League Division Series Game 4: Rangers at Rays
8:30p.m. Rangers Playoff Rewind: 2011 American League Division Series
9 p.m. October 8, 2011 – American League Championship Series Game 1: Tigers vs Rangers
Friday May 8 6 p.m. October 10, 2011 – American League Championship Series Game 2: Tigers vs Rangers
9 p.m. October 12, 2011 – American League Championship Series Game 4: Rangers at Tigers
Monday May 11 5:30 p.m. October 15, 2011 – American League Championship Series Game 6: Tigers vs Rangers
8:30 p.m. Rangers Playoff Rewind: 2011 American League Championship Series
9 p.m. October 20, 2011 – World Series Game 2:  Rangers at Cardinals
Thurs May 14 5:30 p.m. October 23, 2011 – World Series Game 4:  Cardinals vs Rangers
8 p.m. October 24, 2011 – World Series Game 5:  Cardinals vs Rangers
10:30 p.m. Rangers Playoff Rewind: 2011 World Series

 

