Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Coronavirus

I Officially Challenge Zac Crain to the ‘Savage Dance’ Challenge 

I don't think he will do it but it's worth a try.

By Elizabeth Lavin Published in FrontBurner April 13, 2020 8:49 am

“Savage,” by Megan Thee Stallion, co-written by our very own Bobby Sessions, has lit up TikTok. It was released on March 6 as part of her EP, Suga. The “Savage” dance challenge was created by popular TikTok user Keara Wilson and now has officially gone viral. I hereby put to Zac Crain the “Savage” dance challenge. I think this would be something we could all look forward to as we’re coming out of Easter.

@_tiktok_tutorials_60Another tutorial 😋Comment what dances you want me to do! ☺️##tiktok ##trending ##savage ##dance ##foryou ##fyp ##savagechallenge ##tutorial ##viral♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments