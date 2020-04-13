Coronavirus
I Officially Challenge Zac Crain to the ‘Savage Dance’ Challenge
I don't think he will do it but it's worth a try.
By Elizabeth Lavin Published in FrontBurner April 13, 2020 8:49 am
“Savage,” by Megan Thee Stallion, co-written by our very own Bobby Sessions, has lit up TikTok. It was released on March 6 as part of her EP, Suga. The “Savage” dance challenge was created by popular TikTok user Keara Wilson and now has officially gone viral. I hereby put to Zac Crain the “Savage” dance challenge. I think this would be something we could all look forward to as we’re coming out of Easter.
@_tiktok_tutorials_60Another tutorial 😋Comment what dances you want me to do! ☺️##tiktok ##trending ##savage ##dance ##foryou ##fyp ##savagechallenge ##tutorial ##viral♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
