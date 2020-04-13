I Officially Challenge Zac Crain to the ‘Savage Dance’ Challenge 

“Savage,” by Megan Thee Stallion, co-written by our very own Bobby Sessions, has lit up TikTok. It was released on March 6 as part of her EP, Suga. The “Savage” dance challenge was created by popular TikTok user Keara Wilson and now has officially gone viral. I hereby put to Zac Crain the “Savage” dance challenge. I think this would be something we could all look forward to as we’re coming out of Easter.