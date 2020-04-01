I Did 18,240 Pushups in March

Before March began, I gave myself a goal: I would do 10,000 pushups by the time the month was over. I’d seen a friend of mine do it in February, and it seemed like a nice challenge. It sounds like a gigantic number — 10,000 pushups! — but it’s pretty manageable on a daily basis, an average of something like 320 a day. And it’s not like you do them all at once.Fifty here, 20 there. It adds up. I should note, right away, this isn’t a smart undertaking if you’re not already a fairly active person. I’m not saying you have to live in the gym. But starting from zero and trying to get to 300 something in a day is a bad idea. Maybe it’s just a bad idea, anyway.

ANYWAY. So, I was on track my first week. Probably slightly ahead, since I can get obsessive about these things. But I was still at work, and that requires dropping and getting a set in when a conference room is empty, or next to a sidewalk, or wherever. You have to work a little to get them in. And then, you know, all of this [gestures vaguely] happened and so I have been at home. I can do pushups whenever I want. The only difference between being at work and being at home is bedtime, pretty much. I’ve had space, time, and an excess of nervous energy.

I kept doing more and more and more: 3,020 the first week became 4,000 the next. Then 4,200, 5,090. My last three-day stretch, I relaxed a bit. Had it been a full week, I would have been back to somewhere around 4,500. I ended up almost doubling my 10,000-pushup goal.

I still pretty much look the same, but yeah this is somewhat literally a flex.